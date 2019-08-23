This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Are you itching to try the now-infamous Popeyes chicken sandwich? Do really want to stand in an hour-long line for a crispy chicken sandwich?
Well, if you have an UberEats account, Uber’s food delivery service, you may want to check your email for a promo code for 50% off your next UberEats order, up to $10 off.
Here’s the fine print.
The Summer Friday 50% off promo codes will be delivered by email each Friday until August 30. You must receive the email directly from Uber to be eligible, and you must apply the promo code in the app before completing your order. TPG Family editor Summer Hull received the email, which included language about the promotion being available on the date the email was sent.
She received the code SUMMERFRIDAY194, which you can try entering in your UberEats app, although it’s not guaranteed to work. Readers may also be targeted for another promotion offering $5 off your next five orders when using the code: FIVEOFF5.
If you’re a holder of The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll receive up to $200 in annual Uber credits, split into monthly $15 credits for US rides plus a bonus $20 in December. Those credits can also be used to pay for UberEats orders. In addition, you’ll earn Uber VIP status. Purchases made on UberEats will also earn points toward elite status and Uber Cash in the Uber Rewards loyalty program.
The current welcome offer for the Amex Platinum is 60,000 points (though some people are targeted for 100,000 points through the CardMatch Tool; offer subject to change at anytime) after you spend $5,000 in the first three months. According to TPG’s monthly valuations, Amex Membership Rewards points are worth 2 cents each, making the bonus worth $1,200.
Keep in mind that this offer may be targeted, as nobody else in the TPG office appeared to be targeted for the promo. But if you don’t feel like cooking dinner tonight, you may want to check your inbox before unplugging for the weekend.
If you don’t already have the UberEats app, you can download it here.
Featured image courtesy of Uber
