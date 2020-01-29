Targeted: Earn up to 5x Chase points when you tap-to-pay on the NYC Subway
Chase is surprising New Yorkers with a bonus points offer when they tap-to-pay on MTA subway rides with select Chase cards.
The offer appears to be targeted, but the promo dates all seem to be Jan. 30 to Apr. 30, 2020.
Here at TPG we’ve seen a variety of offers across numerous cards. Managing Editor Alberto Riva saw the highest offer, for 5x Ultimate Rewards points when paying with his Chase Sapphire Reserve® card. (Bonus points or not, the CSR should be your go-to card when it comes to any sort of travel purchases, like public transit, because of its regular 3x earning.)
Editor-in-Chief Scott Mayerowitz was offered a 4x bonus on his World of Hyatt credit card. The card typically earns just 2x points on transit rides, so this is a nice bonus.
Lastly, TPG’s podcast producer, Caroline Schagrin, got an offer for 3.5% cash back on her Chase Freedom Unlimited card. Typically, the card earns just 1.5% back, so this also a nice boost. If you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred® and usually use that for subway rides, you should temporarily switch over to the CFU, as you’ll earn 1.5 bonus points when you combine your accounts.
Bottom line
What’s not to love about a surprise targeted bonus? If you are one of the lucky targeted ones, definitely take advantage of it. However, beware that people have reported being double charged at MTA’s tap-to-pay turnstiles. In response, MTA is encouraging subway customers to disable Transit Express while using the subway system.
Featured photo by Jordan Sirek/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
