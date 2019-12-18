Targeted: Earn an easy $10 credit with your contactless Citi card
As TPG predicted at the end of last year, contactless cards went through a major growth period in 2019. Most recently, Citi joined the trend of offering contactless, following the lead of Chase, Capital One and American Express. And now, Citi is capitalizing on the feature and rewarding cardholders for using it.
Citi sent credit card holders a round of emails, offering a $10 back as a statement credit when you make three contactless purchases at participating U.S. Panera Bread, Target, and CVS Pharmacy locations. The qualifying contactless purchases must total at least $10 each and be made by Jan. 31, 2020. This offer was first reported by Danny the Deal Guru.
Meeting the requirements of this offer should not require significant effort. For the uninitiated, contactless payments are processed by simply holding up your card up to a compatible terminal, eliminating the need to either swipe or insert your card in order to complete your transaction. There is no enrollment to participate in the offer. The terms state that you’ll receive the credit within 120 days of the end of the promotion, but it generally posts much sooner than that.
This offer appears to be targeted, so make sure to check your email to see if you’re eligible. Contactless cards in Citi’s portfolio include the Citi Premier℠ Card, Citi Rewards+℠ Card and Citi® Double Cash Card. If you have one of these cards but weren’t targeted for this offer, remember that you can still save on NYC commutes this holiday season by using tap-and-go on participating taxi or subway rides.
If you don’t have a contactless card, which is identified by the symbol that resembles a WiFi connection, you can try calling Citi and asking for a replacement card that includes the new technology.
Featured image by George Frey/Getty Images.
