Targeted: Earn a $700 welcome bonus on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Over the year or so since the launch of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, we’ve seen a number of different welcome bonuses on the various Marriott cobranded credit cards. Almost all of these offers have allowed new applicants to earn bonus points or Marriott free nights, but as reported by Doctor of Credit, there’s a new highly targeted offer available on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express Card.
Targeted applicants will have the ability to earn a $700 cash statement credit after spending $15,000 on their new card within the first six months. This offer ends Dec. 16. 2019.
Currently, the public offer on the Bonvoy Brilliant is for 75,000 Marriott points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. While this targeted offer requires 5x more spending, it also offer a much better value. TPG values Marriott points at .8 cents each, meaning the 75,000 point bonus is only worth $600. Or to put it another way, the $700 statement credit offer is equivalent to receiving about 87,500 Marriott points.
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant is one of my favorite all around cards, and for frequent Marriott customers it offers an amazing value proposition. The $450 annual fee (see rates and fees) is heavily offset by a $300 annual Marriott statement credit, valid on room rates as well as incidental charges like food, drinks and spa treatments. To me that credit is as good as cash, and lowers the out of pocket cost for this card down to $150 a year. In exchange for that you get an anniversary free night certificate worth up to 50,000 points, which is enough for some high-end St. Regis and Ritz Carlton properties around the world.
Bonvoy Brilliant cardholders also receive complimentary Marriott Gold elite status, and the ability to upgrade to Platinum by spending $75,000 a year on their card. The Bonvoy Brilliant earns 6x points per dollar on Marriott stays, 3x at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with the airline, and 2x everywhere else.
Bottom line
We’ve seen a number of different welcome bonuses on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant over the last year and change, but this is the first version to offer cash back instead of points or free night certificates. While this offer is highly targeted, the $700 statement credit is much better than the current offer of 75,000 points, so if you’re planning on applying for the Bonvoy Brilliant you should check to see if you’re targeted.
For rates and fees of the Amex Bonvoy Brilliant, please click here
Earn 75,000 points with this card after spending $3,000 within the first 3 months. TPG values 75K Bonvoy points to be worth around $600. Aside from the huge welcome offer you'll earn up to $300 in statement credits each year and 1 free night every year after cardmember anniversary.
- Earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
- Enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Award can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at a participating hotel. Certain hotels have resort fees.
- Enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits when you enroll in Priority Pass™ Select membership.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.