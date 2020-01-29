Targeted: Earn 500 bonus points when you tap-to-pay with Chase
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Now through Feb. 29, targeted Chase cardholders are being offered 500 bonus points when they tap-to-pay at least three times on purchases of $1.75 or more.
TPG Senior Aviation Reporter, Ben Mutzabaugh saw the offer on his World of Hyatt credit card and we haven’t spotted the offer on any other contactless Chase cards.
Related: Which Chase cards are contactless?
If you’re targeted for this offer, you’ll have to wait approximately six to eight weeks for the bonus to post to your account.
Bottom line:
This isn’t the most lucrative offer, but it is essentially free points — all you have to do is tap-to-pay. If you’re lucky enough to be targeted for this, definitely be sure to take advantage of it!
Have you been targeted for this bonus? Let us know which card you saw the offer on in the comments below.
Featured photo courtesy of Chase.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.