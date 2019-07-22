This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here at TPG, we love deals that are easy to redeem. Well, TPG Associate Editor Brendan Dorsey noticed a new offer from Citi that, if you’re targeted, will net you a nice $15 statement credit.
Here’s how it works.
You will need to use your eligible Citi card, such as the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, and make three purchases using Apple Pay between today and September 30. You will receive the statement credit within two billing cycles. Note that you’ll have to spend $50 total across the three transactions to get the statement credit. For example, if you made three transactions of $20 each, you’d earn the statement credit.
It shouldn’t be hard to meet the requirements for this offer, as you can use Apple Pay to check out at a wide variety of stores such as PetSmart, Nike, Apple and even Walt Disney World. You can also use Apple Pay to at the App Store, Apple Music, Uber and Lyft.
Some TPG staffers received the offer on other Citi cards, so make sure to check your email to see if you’ve been targeted for the deal.
If you don’t want to miss out on promotions like this in the future, the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in the first 3 months of account opening. The card has a $99 annual fee that’s waived for the first 12 months, and no foreign transaction fees.
Meanwhile, the CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard currently offers 60,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. Like the personal Citi AA Platinum, this card has a $99 annual fee that’s waived for the first 12 months, and no foreign transaction fees.
Featured photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.
