If you recently booked a stay at a Wyndham property keep an eye out for this targeted offer of 1,000 bonus points when you book an additional stay, according to Frequent Flyer Bonuses.
This is a targeted offer, so there are no set start or end dates for the promotion, and of course you may not be targeted for the bonus. If you are though be sure to snag those extra points if you book another stay within the offer window.
Once you are ready to burn some of those rewards points check out these other TPG posts for using Wyndham Rewards points:
- Wyndham “Sweet Spot” Properties That Now Cost Fewer Points
- Use Wyndham Rewards Points to Book Timeshares
Featured Photo courtesy of the Wyndham Reef Resort
