Get up to 15,000 points or cash back on cruises with new targeted Amex Offers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re considering booking a cruise soon, you’re going to want to check out these offers from American Express. There are three Amex Offers available that’ll let you score 10,000 to 15,000 bonus Membership Rewards points — or $100 cashback — for putting your purchase on the right credit card. The 15,000 bonus points offer is worth $300, according to TPG’s latest valuations.
Here’s what you need to know.
Celebrity Cruises is offering 15,000 Membership Rewards points after spending at least $500 on purchases from now until December 31, 2019. You must book directly at celebrity.com/amex or by phone to take advantage of the offer. The offer excludes international transactions, all onboard transactions, corporate sales and corporate sales gift cards, physical gift cards purchased online, e-gift cards, art auctions, Canyon Ranch Spa, and affiliate brands including Royal Caribbean, Silverseas, and Azamara. Meeting this spending requirement shouldn’t be too difficult, as I’m seeing an inside stateroom aboard the Celebrity Infinity to the Western Caribbean starting at just $499 per person.
I saw this offer on my refreshed American Express® Green Card, which now offers a slew of new benefits, including 3x points on travel (including cruises).
Another cruise offer, this time for World’s Leading Cruise Lines, is offering 10,000 points after spending at least $500 on Carnival, Holland America, Princess, Seabourn, or Cunard cruises. This offer popped up on my Business Platinum® Card from American Express and expires March 31, 2020. You must book through each cruise line’s respective website.
Finally, there’s an offer for a $100 statement credit for World’s Leading Cruise Lines after spending at least $500. I saw this offer on my American Express® Gold Card. Remember to check all of your eligible cards to ensure you’re getting the best offer.
In addition to keeping your eyes peeled out for Amex cruise offers, The Platinum Card® from American Express cardholders can enjoy unique benefits when booking through the Amex Travel Cruise Privileges Program. You’ll enjoy a $100–$300 onboard credit per room booked, 1 extra Membership Reward point per dollar spent and additional amenities unique to each cruise line.
Featured image courtesy of Celebrity Cruises
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
