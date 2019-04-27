This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Citi appears to be offering a nice statement credit for Citi Prestige and Citi Premier Card cardholders who have paired their cards with a digital wallet like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay.
As a Citi Premier cardholder, I received an email from Citi offering me a one-time $10 statement credit after I’ve made five eligible purchases totaling $10 or more using Apple Pay, between April 26 and June 30, 2019. If you made five purchases of exactly $10 in order to trigger the statement credit, you’d enjoy a solid 20% return.
Fellow TPGer Josh Leibner, a Citi Prestige cardholder and Android user, received a similar $10 statement credit offer after making five eligible purchases totaling $10 or more using Samsung Pay between April 26 and June 30, 2019.
Alyssa Haak, a Citi ThankYou Preferred cardholder, received a slightly different offer. She’s eligible for a one-time $20 statement credit after making three eligible purchases of $20 or more via Apple Pay, between March 25 and May 31, 2019.
If you aren’t seeing the offer in your inbox, try adding your Citi card to a digital wallet, and let us know in comments if you’ve been targeted as well.
