We’re seeing a major shift in the way credit card issuers entice new customers as they try and increase the emphasis on long-term value and total spending instead of focusing their bonuses on just the first three months of card membership. To that end, a targeted group of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express Card holders have the opportunity to earn 10,000 bonus points through the end of the year.
If you’re targeted for this deal, you should see a pop-up at the top of your account page when you’re looking at your Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card, or you might also find it mixed in with your Amex Offers. You can also check your email for the subject line “(NAME), here’s an offer just for you – 10,000 bonus points for your holiday shopping.”
You must register by Nov. 30, 2019, to participate, and spend $5,000 by Dec. 31. If you register now, that gives you almost two full months to hit the bonus spending and take in an extra 10,000 Marriott points to help jumpstart your 2020 travels.
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card normally earns a minimum of 2x Marriott points per dollar spent (though it also earns 6x points on Marriott purchases and 3x at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines). This bonus offer — 10,000 points for $5,000 in spending — works out to an extra 2x points per dollar spent and gives the card a minimum return of 4x Marriott points per dollar, even better than what the old and wildly popular SPG cards used to offer. TPG values Marriott points at 0.8 cents each, making this bonus worth $80.
If you already spend a lot on your Bonvoy Brilliant card, this offer might help put you over an important threshold before the end of the year. The card normally comes with Marriott Gold elite status, though you can upgrade to Platinum by spending $75,000 a year. While that’s a pretty high opportunity cost for most people, if you’re close already, this can make that final push more rewarding. The Brilliant comes with a $450 annual fee (see rates & fees) that’s significantly offset by a $300 annual Marriott credit (valid on room rates), and an annual free night certificate that’s worth up to 50,000 points.
