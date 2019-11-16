Targeted: Add up to three Amex Platinum authorized users for $175, earn 15k points
A targeted offer is hitting inboxes this morning offering holders of The Platinum Card® from American Express up to 15,000 Membership Rewards points for adding up to three authorized users. The fee to add an authorized user, whether you’re adding one, two or three, is $175 per year. You’ll earn 5,000 Membership Rewards points for each authorized user who spends $500 on their new card in the first three months.
15,000 Membership Rewards points are worth $300, according to the latest TPG point valuations. That means the points you earn give you a net positive of $125 for adding three authorized users. In addition, authorized users gain benefits like Priority Pass membership, Centurion Lounge access, Global Entry registration credits and Delta Sky Club access when flying Delta on the same day.
Authorized users for American Express cards must be at least 13 years old. You have to provide a birthday and social security number for the authorized user within 60 days of adding them to the account or the card will be closed.
This is a great deal for those who are targeted. If you have family members or colleagues who routinely travel with you, this is the best way to get them lounge access and other travel benefits that come with the card. Make sure you know how to maximize the Membership Rewards you earn.
