Targeted: Earn 4,000 bonus miles on your AAdvantage Aviator card
If you’re one of the many who have taken advantage of the unusually generous welcome offer of the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red Mastercard® (60,000 AAvantage miles after a single purchase and paying the annual fee, $99), check your email for another generous promotion.
One of our TPG readers sent in a tip alerting us to this promotion, which is offering 4,000 bonus miles for $3,000 in spend on your card. Here are the offer details:
- Valid only for holders of the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red Mastercard®
- Spend $1,000 on your card in March, April and May for a total of $3,000
- Earn 4,000 bonus miles after completing all spend, in addition to miles earned for purchases
- No need to register
This is a decent offer if you’ve already got the card, so be sure to check your email to see if you’re targeted. TPG values American Airlines AAdvantage miles at 1.4 cents each, which makes this bonus worth $56.
As the Aviator card earns 2x miles on all American Airlines purchases and 1x on everything else, you’ll come out with at least 7,000 miles by taking advantage of this offer (or a maximum of 10,000 miles if you spend on American). That’s enough miles for a one-way ticket across the country:
If you maximize this promotion, you’ll even have nearly enough miles to get to Hawaii:
If you’re a holder of the AAdvantage Aviator Red card be sure check your email to see if you’re targeted for this offer.
Feature photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
