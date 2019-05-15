Targeted Amex Offer: 4 Additional Delta SkyMiles per Dollar at US Supermarkets
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
There’s a new Amex Offer available to some card holders of the Delta cobranded Amex credit cards: 4 additional Delta SkyMiles per dollar spent on groceries at US supermarkets.
If you’re targeted for this offer and add it to your card, you can earn up to 1,500 additional SkyMiles through Aug. 31, 2019. Since US supermarket purchases normally earn 1 SkyMile per dollar on the Delta Amex cards, this means you’d get a total of 5 SkyMiles per dollar on your first $375 in US supermarket purchases through August. Using TPG’s current valuation of 1.2 cents per Delta SkyMile, this would be a return of 6 cents per dollar on your first $375 of purchases at US supermarkets.
As with many Amex Offers, there are some important details to be aware of in the fine print:
- Offer limited to one card per card member.
- Only US supermarket purchases are eligible. Specialty food stores, superstores and warehouse clubs are not considered supermarkets.
- Gasoline and gift card purchases are excluded.
It’s worth noting that, while this is a great offer for Delta Amex card holders who don’t have another card with a grocery/US supermarket category bonus, there are other options that may be even better depending on your mix of cards. Additionally, those who have both the Chase Freedom card and a Chase card that earns transferable Chase Ultimate Rewards points can earn 5x points on grocery purchases through June 30 (up to $1,500, activation required) — a return of 10 cents per dollar according to TPG’s current valuations.
Bottom Line
If you have one of the Delta cobranded Amex cards, such as the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express or the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, this may be a great way to earn some extra miles on your purchases at US supermarkets for the next few months. For more information on how to use this offer and other Amex Offers, see TPG’s Ultimate Guide to Amex Offers.
