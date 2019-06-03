This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express is one of the most underrated and valuable travel rewards cards on the market. It’s one of the only no-annual-fee cards (see rates & fees) that earn fully transferable bank points, and the 2x Membership Rewards points you’ll earn on your first $50,000 of annual spending; then 1x (with no bonus categories to keep track of) puts this card squarely at the top of our list of best credit cards for everyday spending.
The value proposition of this credit card is so compelling that for much of its history it’s offered no welcome bonus at all — and in fact, it still doesn’t offer a public welcome bonus. At times, it’s been possible to earn a bonus of 10,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $3,000 in the first three months if you have a friend refer you, but that’s certainly on the lower end of what we’d like to see.
Now, Doctor of Credit is reporting that some Amex customers are being targeted for a bonus of 20,000 Membership Rewards points after spending the same $3,000 in the first three months. You can see if you’re targeted at this link, although you’ll need to log in to your Amex account to confirm your eligibility. Offer subject to change at anytime.
TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, making this bonus worth $400. While I normally try and get a little more when I’m applying for a new credit card, I’ll happily make an exception for the Blue Business Plus. When this card first came out, I applied for it with a 20,000-point bonus, knowing we were unlikely to see anything higher. I advise my friends to pick up this card even at a 10,000-point bonus (or even if there’s no bonus at all!), but with this 20,000 point offer I think this card is a no-brainer. I keep it near the top of my wallet when I’m in the US (since it does have a 2.7% foreign transaction fee; see rates & fees), but this is one of the fastest ways to rack up Membership Rewards points.
