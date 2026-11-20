Washingtonians have a new option to Portugal next summer.

TAP Air Portugal will launch a new thrice-weekly service from Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Porto Airport (OPO) on March 30, 2027. Westbound flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the summer, and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning in October.

TAP, a Star Alliance partner of United Airlines, will fly an Airbus A321LR on the new IAD-OPO route. The long-range, single-aisle aircraft is fitted with 16 lie-flat business-class seats and 155 economy seats.

Business class on the TAP A321LR. ERICA SILVERSTEIN/THE POINTS GUY

The new Portugal route is the latest international addition at IAD. United plans to launch new service to Toulouse, France, in April and to Milan in May, using its new long-range A321XLR on the former route.

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International seats from IAD will increase nearly 7% in the first six months of 2027 compared to this year, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

IAD is undergoing a massive, $22 billion redevelopment to bring its infrastructure up to modern standards. The first piece — a 14-gate section of the new Concourse E that includes a new, large United Club — opened earlier in November. Future phases include a new international arrivals facility that would support additional long-haul growth.

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And if the redevelopment plan stays on schedule, IAD could retire its jet-age mobile lounges by the mid-2030s.

TAP’s new OPO route complements its existing service to IAD from Lisbon Airport (LIS).

The state-owned Portuguese airline is in the process of being privatized as part of the Lufthansa Group. The German airline conglomerate plans to buy an initial 44.9% stake in TAP, aiming to close the deal by the first quarter of 2028.

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Lufthansa Group chief commercial officer Dieter Vranckx said in October that once the TAP deal is done, Lufthansa intends to integrate the Portuguese airline into its transatlantic joint venture with Air Canada and United.