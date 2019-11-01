TAP Air Portugal bids farewell to the Airbus A340
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s now one less airline flying the Airbus A340.
TAP Air Portugal retired its last of the four-engine widebodies earlier this week, marking the occasion with a ceremony for employees in one of its hangars (and with the Portuguese-language farewell video seen below).
The airline recalled how the A340 was state-of-the-art when it came into TAP’s fleet in the 1990s, noting in press release how it allowed the carrier to introduce new business-class amenities and individual seatback entertainment.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
TAP’s retirement of the A340 is part of its fleet renewal plan. Its long-haul services are now operated by Airbus’ A330neos and A321LRs.
The Airbus A340, which first began flying commercially in 1993, is now out of production. But TAP’s move also comes as airlines have increasingly turned to new, more-efficient two-engine jets like Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner or Airbus’ A350 .
A number of major airlines still fly the A340 — including Iberia, Lufthansa, South African Airways and Virgin Atlantic — but the list is shrinking. Virgin Atlantic was originally planning to retire its A340s this fall but announced last month that they would continue flying into 2020. Most other major operators of the A340 plan to retire theirs sooner than later.
TAP summed up general outlook of the aviation industry succinctly in its statement about its A340 retirement:
“The future is NEO.”
Featured photo by Horacio Villalobos#476916#51B ED/Corbis via Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.