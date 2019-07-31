This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Have you been trying to plan an epic vacation with your friends but been struggling to get all of them to agree on flights, accommodation and activities? Planning can be the most difficult part of a trip and sometimes the stress of it all makes you want to forget it all together. That’s where EF Ultimate Break comes in— a tour group for 18-29-year-old travelers that plans your entire trip— from flight and hotel bookings, to planning the route itself, and arranging tours so all you have to do is show up. And yes, you can still earn points and miles by booking this way. All you have to do is add your frequent flier number to the booking.
This type of travel is perfect for groups looking to avoid the back-and-forth that comes with planning, but it’s also great for solo travelers looking to make new travel friends.
If all of this sounds right up your alley then you’re in luck because EF is running it’s semi-annual sale on 2020 trips with savings up to $500 a trip. The savings can be had until August 1, 2019 at 11:59 PM EST. Packages may seem expensive at first, but just note each includes flights, accommodations, travel between cities, a tour leader and even some meals.
To give you an idea of some packages you can book, here are some of the standouts:
Note that the pricing varies depending on your departure city, dates and additional excursions added on.
Ultimate Europe (Save $500)
What’s Included?
- Round-trip flights and airport transfers
- Multilingual tour director and local guides
- Private motorcoach
- Internal flights, trains and ferries
- 33 nights in hand-picked accommodations
- Welcome Mixer with appetizers and drinks
- Daily breakfast and three-course Farewell Dinner
- Metro passes in each major city
- Entrance to the Acropolis and other select attractions
Egypt Expedition (Save $400)
What’s Included?
- Round-trip flights and airport transfers
- Multilingual Tour Director and local guides
- Private deluxe motorcoach
- 9 nights in hand-picked accommodations
- Daily breakfast, daily dinner, four lunches
- Metro pass in Cairo
- Entrance to Pyramids of Giza, Great Sphinx, Egyptian Museum and more
Grand Tour of Ireland (Save $300)
What’s Included?
- Round-trip flights & airport transfers
- Tour Director & local guides
- Private deluxe motorcoach
- 7 nights in hand-picked accommodations
- Daily breakfast, Welcome Mixer & Farewell Dinner
- Metro pass in Dublin
- Entrances to the Guinness Storehouse, Blarney Castle & other select attractions
These are just a few of the trips EF Ultimate Breaks offers, there’s plenty more to chose from on their site. If any of these trips strike your fancy, go to their deals page, browse the trips and dates and then be sure to book ASAP as the sale ends August 1, 2019. Intrepid Travel, another group tourism company, is currently running its largest-ever sale where you can score up to 50% off trips.
If you decide to take advantage of this deal, use a credit card that earns bonus points on travel purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier Card (3x on travel) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Featured photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash.
