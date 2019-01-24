Stars, They’re Just Like Us: Swiss International Airlines Loses Matt Damon’s Luggage
If you feel like you’re the only one who ends up staring at an empty baggage claim belt at the end of every trip, you’re not alone. In fact, you’re in pretty good company.
On a recent trip to Switzerland, actor Matt Damon found himself suitcase-less after a Swiss International Airlines flight. In town for the Davos World Economic Forum, Damon had to scramble to find a suit for the event, opting to borrow one from Water.org co-founder Gary White, according to USA Today. Damon was attending the event with White as part of a joint effort to raise awareness about the global water crisis.
“The relationship has developed to the point where I’m wearing Gary’s clothes right now, because Swiss Air lost my bags,” Damon said of his borrowed outfit. “So we’ve come a long way.”
No word if Damon’s lost luggage was returned, or ended up here.
H/T: USA Today
