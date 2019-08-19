This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
All summer long, you’ve heard us talk about Rainbow Railroad — the nonprofit that helps LGBTQ people escape places where they are not safe — and our Prizeo fundraising campaign, where Brian Kelly will help one lucky grand prize winner book the Trip of a Lifetime, planned by The Points Guy, using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points. As always, your ticket to entry is by donating at least $10 through our Prizeo campaign.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN a $1,500 airline gift card today: $10 minimum donation
Naturally, there’s tremendous interest in that grand prize, but we’re also giving you an opportunity to hedge your
bets donations, with a bonus prize for those of you who love increasing your odds of winning: $1,500 toward any airline that offers gift cards.
$1,500 is enough money to fly you and six family members to Hawaii and back from the Bay Area. It’s enough to fly yourself round-trip to Italy in business class, or make three round-trips to Tokyo or Frankfurt in Singapore Airlines’ top-notch coach.
Today only, Monday, every donation of $10 or more to TPG’s Rainbow Railroad Prizeo campaign automatically enters you into a raffle pool for $1,500 toward your airline of choice (provided the airline offers gift cards). Of course, you’ll also earn entries into our grand prize giveaway for the Trip of a Lifetime planned by The Points Guy using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
What’s the catch? Your donation must be completed before 11:59pm Eastern Time on August 19, 2019. If selected as the winner, you’ll have 48 hours to let TPG know your airline of choice. You’ll receive the gift card after the Prizeo campaign closes on August 29. Good luck!
CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN a $1,500 airline gift card today: $10 minimum donation
Featured photo by RelaxFoto.de / Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.