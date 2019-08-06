This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Sun Country has announced a new route between Portland, Oregon, and the Mexican resort destination of Los Cabos.
The seasonal service will begin Dec 18, with Sun Country operating one round-trip flight each Wednesday and Saturday through April 11. Tickets for the route are now on sale.
Sun Country will have competition on the route, where it will go head-to-head with Alaska Airlines’ seasonal service, according to Diio by Cirium schedules.
Sun Country has historically focused on offering flights from its main base at Minneapolis/St. Paul. But the carrier has expanded its footprint since the summer of 2018, adding multiple routes from airports like Nashville (BNA), Las Vegas (LAS) and Portland (PDX).
The addition of Los Cabos (SJD) will give Sun Country a total of nine destinations from PDX. Of those, three operate all year and six are seasonal. A tenth destination showing from PDX on Sun Country’s route map — to Phoenix — has been suspended with no plans to resume, according to the airline.
