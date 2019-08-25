This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the great joys of visiting Yellowstone National Park is getting the chance to view the region’s incredible wildlife, such as black bears, moose, deer and elk. And, with the largest bison population on public land — about 4,500 individuals grazing in the valleys — it’s also very likely you’ll get a chance to see these massive creatures.
While observing bison in their natural habitat is a bucket-list item for many travelers, one family found themselves a bit too close for comfort when a bison slammed into their rental car during a stampede in the Lamar Valley.
Video footage from the family’s encounter quickly went viral:
Around the 50-second mark, you see a bison hit the car, cracking the windshield. Then you can hear the driver say, “Oh man, there goes some money,” noting they hadn’t purchased car rental insurance.
“It was actually like being in a car accident,” Bruce Delle Chiaie told NBC News. “You know how you get that right afterwards, ‘Oh, I can’t believe that happened.’”
This is an incredibly random (and just plain unlucky!) event. But accidents do happen, and this family could’ve avoided paying for damages to their rental had they used the right credit card.
Cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve offer primary car rental insurance. When you pay for your rental with the either of these cards, you’ll automatically receive coverage for damage due to theft or collision to your rental car when you waive the rental car agency’s CDW.
It’s a card benefit that can save you a lot of money because you won’t have to pay $10 per day (or more) for the in-house insurance provided by the rental company — or a couple of hundred dollars for a new windshield due to a bison encounter!
Featured image courtesy of silky/Shutterstock.
