In case your Instagram feed hasn’t been flooded with enough rainbow-colored drinks yet, we have some good news. Starbucks just released a limited-edition, tie-dye Frappuccino, and yes, it’s even more colorful than the Unicorn Frappuccino of 2017.
The drink has a tropical fruit flavor and comes with a mix of red, blue and yellow tie-dye swirls (which get their color from red beets, turmeric and spirulina), topped with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of colored powder.
It will only be available while supplies last, so you need to act quickly if you want to get your hands on one. Even better, we have some tips on how to save on this cup full of colorful sugar.
First, make sure you’re enrolled in the Starbucks rewards program. This will help you collect stars that you can redeem for a free drink. Most importantly, make sure you have one of these cards if you go to Starbucks more often than you’d like to admit.
Contrary to what you might expect, the Starbucks Visa isn’t your best option. The card earns one star for every $1 digitally loaded on your Starbucks card in the app (in addition to the 2 stars per dollar you’ll normally get for paying with your in-app Starbucks card). That’s up to a 3% to 4% return based on how you redeem your stars, which is decent, but not great.
Instead, you’ll want to use a card like the American Express® Gold Card. The card gets you 4x Membership Rewards points on dining (which typically includes Starbucks), as well as 4x points at US supermarkets (on up to $25,000 each year; then 1x) and 3x points on airfare either purchased directly from an airline website or from amextravel.com. That return beats the Starbucks Visa right off the bat, but it gets even better.
Unlike Starbucks stars, which can only be redeemed for Starbucks products, Amex points can be transferred to airlines and hotels. That redemption option makes Amex points worth 2 cents apiece in our book so you’ll essentially be getting 8% back on your tie-dye Frappuccino purchase. The card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 35,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months, worth $700 towards travel based on our valuations. Plus, until July 17, you can get the card in the popular limited-edition Rose Gold color. We all know Starbucks and rose gold is a match made in millennial heaven, after all.
Other top options include the Citi Prestige Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. Of these cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card is the best starter card if you’re just getting into the world of points and miles. It earns you 2x points on dining and travel (which includes Uber rides, plus transit and parking lots). It offers a fantastic 60,000-point welcome bonus after spending $4,000 in the first three months and has a relatively modest $95 annual fee.
Bottom Line
There are a lot of ways to maximize credit card rewards to save money on your tie-dye Frappuccino and other Starbucks purchases. Although bonuses that get you a few free drinks a year may sound enticing, you’ll be much better off using a card that earns transferable points that you can redeem toward a free vacation.
For rates and fees of the Amex Gold Card, please click here.
Featured image courtesy of Starbucks.
