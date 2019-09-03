This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Starbucks lovers, take note: Earlier this year, Starbucks opened its largest store in Southeast Asia. The Dewata Coffee Sanctuary is a whopping 20,000-square-feet space framed by an Arabica “micro” coffee farm and seedling nursery.
Here, travelers can choose from more than 100 signature beverages (including exclusive lavender lattes and “caffe fredos” made with espresso and cold foam milk) and “de-pulp and wash … coffee beans” to get a hands-on experience, according to a statement.
For coffee purists who prefer their caffeine without any syrups or foams, there’s a tasting room where visitors can sample limited batches and learn to discern distinct flavor profiles.
There’s even a greenhouse, and the entire store is decorated with live flora from the surrounding area. It’s only overshadowed slightly by the world’s largest Starbucks in Tokyo, a just-opened roastery that covers a staggering 32,000 square feet of space.
Though the shop is no longer the largest or most over-the-top coffee shop in the Starbucks portfolio, its unusual offerings continue to make it a popular attraction for Bali-bound travelers. Thankfully for you, we have some tips on how to get to Bali to fulfill all of your coffee dreams.
First things first: You’re going to need to be flexible. Yes, Bali is a super-popular tourist destination (and for good reason) but it’s not as easy to reach as cities like Tokyo and Bangkok. You’ll also want to make sure you have a stash of points from a few different issuers (think: Chase, American Express) at your disposal.
No matter where in the US you’re flying from, you’ll have to make at least one stop. Likely, you’ll end up flying EVA Air, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, China Eastern, Korean Air or Xiamen Air once you get to Asia to continue on to Bali.
For example, you can book through Air Canada’s Aeroplan, where economy awards start at just 90,000 miles round-trip. On the other hand, one-way awards on Cathay Pacific start at 42,000 miles in economy and 85,000 miles in business class if you’re flying from the continental US. You’ll just need a little bit of luck — and patience to find the award flight you want.
Once you do get there, be sure to use a credit card that earns you bonus points on Starbucks purchases; our top picks are the American Express® Gold Card (4x on dining both at home and abroad) and Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on all dining and travel purchases). The coffee giant recently revamped its loyalty program to a new tiered structure, and you can earn a free reward within as little as two to three visits. You can sign up for the program by creating an account here.
All that coffee’s not going to drink itself, after all.
