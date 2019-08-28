This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opens Thursday at Walt Disney World in Florida. From building your own droids to hand-crafted lightsabers, there’s lots of shopping to be had within Galaxy’s Edge. Super-fans are virtually guaranteed to come home with souvenirs from the planet of Batuu. But, there’s at least one out-of-this-world item that can’t fly home with you, according to the TSA.
The TSA doesn’t want the Galaxy’s Edge Coke bottles to fly. Why? Well, while harmless (beyond the 160 calories), these cans are shaped like “thermal detonators” and, at least to a security screener, they simply look too much like the real thing.
After a traveler sent a tweet to the official @AskTSA Twitter account asking whether the “dodgy”-looking souvenirs could be packed in his suitcase, the account responded stating they weren’t allowed on planes at all, regardless of where they’re packed.
The TSA guidelines regarding toy guns and weapons read:
Replicas of explosives, such as hand grenades, are prohibited in checked and carry-on baggage.
One can only assume that it was somehow never considered that visitors might actually want to take the themed soda bottles home as decorative souvenirs.
If you simply can't live without your mini-grenade-shaped Coke bottle, or want to bring a few home for the Star Wars fanatics in your life, you can always ship them back home. There's a FedEx store conveniently located less than two miles from the park.
Thankfully, $200 lightsabers are cleared to fly home with you — whether you travel by starcruiser or commercial aircraft.
