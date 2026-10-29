Hyatt is aiming for the sky in New York City.

The company announced a flagship property for the StandardX brand set to occupy a supertall skyscraper currently under construction in Midtown Manhattan. Dubbed The StandardX Times Square, the hotel will feature 1,800 rooms, making it the largest Hyatt property in NYC and one of the largest hotels in the city.

What's most interesting about The StandardX Times Square, however, is actually what's outside of the rooms. The property will feature a rooftop pool (a rarity in NYC), an observation deck over 1,000 feet in the air and, most exciting, "an enclosed free-fall thrill ride," according to a statement from Hyatt.

The StandardX, the "rebellious younger sibling" brand of The Standard, was launched in 2023 with its first location opening later in Melbourne, Australia. Hyatt describes the brand as a toned-down version of The Standard with all of the heart: "Great beds, good design, interesting people and a connection to the city outside. The rooms are simpler, the service more casual and the experience more streamlined," Hyatt said in the statement.

Related: X marks the spot: Staying at Hyatt's artsy The StandardX, Melbourne

Considering its location right off Times Square and in the Theater District, the hotel will be inspired by "New York's theatrical character," with straightforward but expressive rooms and public spaces designed to "bring together the design, music and social energy associated with The Standard."

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Besides the attractions sure to draw in thrillseekers and tourists alike, the hotel will also feature a "substantial" series of restaurants, bars and nightlife venues in the Extell Development Company-backed building dubbed "The Torch."

StandardX Melbourne ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

"The Standard brand has always been about being part of the city," Amar Lalvani, chief creative officer at Hyatt and president and director of Hyatt Lifestyle Group, said in the statement. "With StandardX hotels, we've taken that same idea and made it simpler and more accessible. Usually, that means putting people in the middle of an interesting neighborhood, with everything happening right outside the door. In Times Square, a lot of it will be happening right inside the building."

Hyatt was quick to point out that The StandardX Times Square will be a one-off flagship location rather than a model for other StandardX properties. Or, as Lalvani put it, they wanted to "create something that could only happen in New York."

The StandardX Times Square is scheduled to open in the second half of 2028.

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