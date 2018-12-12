This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re in the market for luggage, Tuesday would be a good day to buy since there’s a great opportunity to save some serious cash.
To take advantage of this deal, you’ll have to do a bit of stacking. First you’ll want to check your American Express cards to see if you’re eligible for the Amex Offer of $20 back after spending $100 or more at eBags. If you do have it, add it to your card and you’ll be all set. I found it on my American Express® Gold Card.
Second, airline and other shopping portals currently have high rates when shopping at eBags. Check cashbackmonitor.com and click through the portal or your choice. Top Cashback is currently offering 15% back or you can go through the Chase Portal for 10x Ultimate Rewards per dollar spent (a 20% return based on TPG’s valuations).
Finally, eBags currently has a sale offering 40% off many items across the website. Use the code FLASH at checkout for discount. Do note that not all bags are eligible for the discount and the sale ends Tuesday at 12am MT.
Here’s an example of how much you can save. Take this Samsonite checked luggage that normally retails for $179.99, but drops down to $108 after using the discount code. After you pay with an American Express card that has the $20 Amex Offer, your net effective price goes down to $88. And if you went through the Ultimate Rewards portal, you’d get 1,080 Ultimate Rewards points, worth about $22.
If you can’t make a decision by Tuesday night, eBags consistently runs big sales so you shouldn’t have trouble finding another promotion before the Amex Offer expires on Jan. 15, 2019.
H/T: Doctor of Credit
Featured image by ULU_BIRD/Getty Images.
