When the Marriott and Starwood cards got their recent “Bonvoy” makeovers, we knew that the former SPG Amex Card (now Marriott Bonvoy Amex) would offer a spending bonus to entice existing card members to keep swiping the card during the Bonvoy transition. However, I was surprised to recently discover a spending bonus for my Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (the old SPG Business Amex).
The spending bonus I received for the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex effectively bumps the earning power of the card to 3.5 Marriott points per dollar (normally 2 points per dollar) on otherwise non-bonused spending, if I spend $5,000 on the card each calendar month. With Marriott points valued by TPG at 0.8 cents each, that is 2.8 cents in value per dollar charged, which is better than most other cards that are strong for everyday spending. (And these points get me closer to somewhere I want to be like the St. Regis Bahia Beach!)
The offer requires registration by April 7 and awards 7,500 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points each month for six months, up to 45,000 total bonus points. The bonus is awarded on a per-calendar-month basis. Each month that you charge $5,000 on the card, a 7,500-point bonus is awarded, through Oct. 7, 2019.
While this is labeled as an exclusive (i.e., targeted) offer, my account is certainly not the only one included. We have seen other reports of the same offer in the TPG Facebook Group.
To check and see if your Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex is eligible for a spending bonus, log in to your Marriott Bonovy account (not your Amex account) and head to the Promotions tab.
Update: We have received reports of a similar version of this offer that awards 15k bonus pints per month with $10k in spending.
From there, you can click to learn additional details of any potential offers and complete the offer registration. To complete the registration process, you will click through your Marriott account to Amex using your Amex logins when prompted.
Bottom Line
Not everything with the Marriott Bonvoy card and program changes has been in our favor, but it hasn’t been all bad either. If one of your Marriott Bonvoy Amex cards has been targeted for a spending bonus, do the math and see if that card might be worth using as your everyday earning card for as long as the bonus is running. While the only form of this bonus we have heard of thus far is for up to 45k points, it is always possible there are other versions out there. Please let us know if you received an offer and whether it is enough to entice you to move the card to ‘front of wallet’.
