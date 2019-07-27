This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Using shopping portals can be a great way to earn extra points or miles for your everyday purchases. Right now, Southwest is offering up to 2,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points for simply shopping at your favorite brands via Southwest’s Rapid Rewards shopping portal.
The offer to earn bonus points ends on August 18, 2019, so you still have some time to get in on the action and claim your bonus points. TPG currently values Rapid Rewards points at 1.5 cents per point. There are three earning levels for the bonus points: 250 points when you spend $125, 900 bonus points for spending $300 and 2,000 bonus points for spending $550 through the portal.
Shopping portals are also a great way to stack rewards and bonuses. Make sure you are using a credit card that will earn bonus points on what you’re buying through the portal. In this case, you will already be earning Southwest Rapid Rewards on the purchases via the portal, plus the bonus if you hit the spend requirements. If you are also using a credit card that earns points or miles, you can really maximize this deal.
Featured Photo by JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images
