Targeted Southwest promotion: Earn up to 12,000 bonus points for flying
Check your Southwest account! There’s a targeted promotion making the rounds, and it can net you up to 12,000 bonus Southwest points.
Southwest is already a TPG favorite. The airline offers cheap fares to fun destinations like Hawaii, Cancun and Aruba. They also have super customer-friendly policies, like two free checked bags per person and free changes and cancellations up to 10 minutes before takeoff. With this newest promotion, they’re rewarding travelers purchasing Anytime/Business Select fares through March 31, 2020. Here’s what you’ll get:
- Fly one round-trip — 2,000 points
- Fly two round-trips — 4,000 points
- Fly three round-trips — 6,000 points
These points are in addition to the points you’ll earn anyway. Southwest points are worth 1.5 cents each according to TPG’s latest valuations, so 12,000 points (the most you can earn with this promo) is worth about $180 in Southwest airfare.
Travel booked or flown prior to registration for this promotion is not eligible for this offer. However, because Southwest allows travelers to cancel flights for free, you could cancel and re-book your flight after registering.
TPG Senior Reporter Katherine Fan initially discovered the promo in her account, and I’ve got it in my account as well. Here’s what you need to know:
- You must book and complete your travel by March 31, 2020
- Only members who receive this offer are eligible (the promotion is non-transferable)
- You must register before you book your travel
- Only revenue Anytime and Business Select fares qualify for this promotion (flights paid for with points are ineligible)
- You must book round-trip flights. Each round-trip counts as one “qualifying flight”
- Points will deposit within four days of completing your round trip
That’s quite a list of exclusions — but it doesn’t stop there. These bonus points will not count toward the Southwest Companion Pass or any Southwest elite status. If you’re chasing the Companion Pass, you’ll need to look elsewhere to accrue the 125,000 qualifying Southwest points you need.
The personal Southwest credit cards are currently offering increased welcome bonuses:
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
You’ll earn 75,000 qualifying Southwest points after meeting tiered spending requirements:
- 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first three months of card membership
- 35,000 additional points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first six months of card membership
Note that you can only have one Southwest personal card at a time. However, you can have both a Southwest personal card and a business card at the same time (the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card or Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card) which makes it easy to earn enough points for the Companion Pass.
Featured photo by Jim Watson/AFP.
