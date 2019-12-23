Southwest nonstop flights from $39 or 2,105 Rapid Rewards points
Southwest has some sweet-spot fares available for travelers who like breaking up the long months of winter with a little change of scenery. This isn’t exactly a sale, per se — these are just Southwest’s standard low fares for off-peak travel.
Remember that you can request same-day standby for free on Southwest if you hold A-List or A-List Preferred elite status, which makes these cheap deals even more cost-effective.
Even better yet, these flights are even cheaper to book if you have a bank of Southwest points, since Southwest award ticket prices are tied to the cash value of the fare. The cheapest routes are Hawaii intra-island flights at $39, or 2,105 Rapid Rewards points each way, and the lowest fares on the continental U.S. appear to begin at $45, or 2,227 Rapid Rewards points each way.
Airline: Southwest
Routes: LAX/OGG/HNL/SAN/SFO/DFW/ORD/FLL/ATL/DEN/AUS/MSY/SEA/LAS/PHX and more
Cost: from $39 or 2,105 Rapid Rewards points one way
Dates: January—May 2020; best dates are in February
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Maui (OGG) to Honolulu (HNL) for $78 round-trip nonstop:
Phoenix (PHX) to San Diego (SAN) for $90 round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to Denver (DEN) for $98 round-trip nonstop:
Chicago Midway (MDW) to Dallas Love Field (DAL) for $98 round-trip nonstop:
Austin (AUS) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $106 round-trip nonstop:
New York (LGA) to New Orleans (MSY) for $118 round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Miami/Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for $120 round-trip nonstop:
Orlando (MCO) to Boston (BOS) for $125 round-trip nonstop:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Seattle (SEA) for $128 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
