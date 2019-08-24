This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.
National Launched It’s Lucrative Rental Promo
The one, two, free promo just went live this week and it lasts until February 29, 2020.
Record Crowds Expected to Fly for Labor Day
Brace yourself for long waits and crowded terminals if you’re planning to fly over the holiday weekend.
Southwest Drops 16 Daily Nonstop Routes
Southwest updated its latest schedule this past week and 16 of their previous nonstop routes were left off the list. Instead, more Hawaii routes were added so it’s not all bad news.
The First Women-Only Hotel Opens in Spain
Som Dona Hotel opened it’s doors to women ages 14 and up.
Avianca Brasil Leaves Star Alliance
The bankrupt airline has officially left the Star Alliance after not operating a flight since May.
Hang with TPG staff and Pups Next Week
TPG is hosting bingo and an adopt-a-dog event in New York on Tuesday, August 23. If this sounds like your kind of night, all you have to do is donate $10 at the door to Foster Dogs Inc.
Featured image courtesy of Southwest
