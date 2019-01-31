Southwest Adds Routes, Extends Booking Schedule to October 2019
Southwest Airlines extended its flight schedule today through Oct. 1, 2019 — and no, Hawaii is not on the airline’s published schedule (yet). However, there are two new nonstop routes, as well as the return of some seasonal service.
Beginning on Aug. 10, 2019, Southwest will launch Saturday-only service from Dallas Love Field (DAL) and the Texas beach town Corpus Christi (CRP). Service is also launching on Saturdays and Sundays between Richmond (RIC) and Tampa (TPA).
Also beginning on Aug. 10, 2019, Southwest will bring back seasonal Saturdays service between:
- Hartford, Conn. and Fort Lauderdale
- Buffalo and Fort Lauderdale
- Boise and Chicago Midway
- Newark and Orlando
- Richmond and Orlando
- Milwaukee and Seattle
- Des Moines and Phoenix (weekend service)
Now Is the Time to Book
If there is a Southwest trip you know you want to take on the newly extended schedule, now is a great time to book. With Southwest, if the fare you booked goes on sale down the line, you can reprice for the lower amount and get a credit to use on a future flight. If you booked an award and the points price drops, you can reprice and get the difference in award price refunded with no fees. Of course, you can also cancel your entire reservation paid with cash or points without penalty if your plans change.
On March 13, 2019, Southwest is scheduled to extend their booking calendar through November 2, 2019. Fingers crossed that Southwest will have the necessary approvals to operate flights to Hawaii and can add those flights to the schedule at that time. On the company’s most recent earnings call, Southwest stated that flights to Hawaii are still technically possible in the first quarter of 2019, but are more likely to launch in the second quarter of the year at this point due to delays related to the recent government shutdown.
