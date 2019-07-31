This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
News of Taylor Swift’s latest partnership with Capital One is almost causing more shockwaves than the Kim Kardashian feud. The pop star’s new partnership allows cardholders to get the chance to pre-order an exclusive album bundle that includes some pretty cool perks: a digital standard edition of “Lover,” her latest album due out on August 23, and a one-of-a-kind Taylor Swift t-shirt.
Understandably, the news has hardcore Taylor fans running to apply for a Capital One card.
But if your head is spinning and you don’t know which card to sign up for to get these exclusive perks, well, you’ve come to the right place.
Applying for a Capital One Card
Some credit-card issuers have strict rules when it comes to applying for cards. For example, regardless of what credit score you have, Chase won’t approve you for a new card if you’ve opened five or more personal credit cards across all banks in the last 24 months. Capital One isn’t as strict, though it still has some rules you need to be aware of.
First, you’re only allowed to have two personal Capital One cards in your wallet any given moment. This rule shouldn’t affect you if this is your first Capital One card, but should serve as a reminder to pick your card(s) carefully.
Next, you’re only able to get approved for one Capital One card every six months. Again, all this should mean for new Capital One customers is to go with the card that suits your needs best.
The final rule applies to sign-up bonuses, which is just another way of saying “If you spend a certain amount of money in a certain amount of time, you’ll get a certain amount of bonus points.” While Capital One has been known to award sign-up bonuses multiple times on the same card if you follow the above rules and are approved, for most cards, Capital One includes language that gives them the right not to award the sign-up bonus again. This simply implies that you might be rolling the dice on applying for a new card and earning a bonus if you’re a current or past holder of that card.
Although this has become more of a hit-or-miss proposition, sometimes Capital One will let you instantly gain access to your card number and expiration date immediately after being approved. Translation: You may be able to purchase your Taylor Swift bundle as soon as you’re done reading this story.
Choosing a Capital One Card
Capital One offers 14 different credit cards you could choose from, including ones specifically for students and those rebuilding their credit. Not all of them are equal, so we’ve picked the best one for every type of Swiftie. Note that all of the cards on this list with an annual fee also have watered-down, no-annual fee versions — such as the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card — with fewer perks and lower earning rates. Additionally, the ones that do have annual fees have the fees waived in the first year, so theoretically, you could get the cards now, enjoy all the perks for a year and then cancel them without paying anything at all.
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Best for travel
- Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card: Best for dining and entertainment
- Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card: Best no annual fee flat-rate card
- Journey Student Rewards from Capital One: Best for students
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
This card is ideal for travelers because the rewards you earn with it can be transferred to airline miles. It’s currently offering a 50,000-mile bonus after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months and earns you 2x miles on every purchase, with one exception. Thanks to a partnership with Hotels.com that runs through January 2020, you’ll earn 10x miles when you use the Venture Rewards to book and pay for hotels through Hotels.com/venture. This card has a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year, but perks like a free TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee credit (up to $100) and no foreign transaction fees help justify it. After all, who wouldn’t want to get through airport security faster?
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
The Savor Rewards from Capital One is a no-frills cash-back card that aims to compete on its earning rates. It earns 8% back on event tickets purchased through Vivid Seats (offer ends May 2020), 4% back on dining and entertainment, 2% back at grocery stores and 1% on everything else. Plus, through December 2019, cardholders get a monthly statement credit to cover the cost of Postmates Unlimited, which normally costs $9.99 a month or $99 annually. It is currently offering new cardholders $300 after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months and has a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year.
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
If it’s pure simplicity and no annual fee you’re after, then the Quicksilver from Capital One is your best bet. It earns a fixed and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, so there’s no need spend time learning about transferring miles or keeping track of bonus spend categories. The sign-up bonus is $150 after you spend $500 in the first 3 months, which isn’t massive, but the spending requirement is low. Just note that if you’re in the market for a no-annual-fee cash back card like this and are open to non-Capital One cards, you’d likely be better off picking the Citi Double Cash Card instead.
Journey Student Rewards from Capital One
The Journey Student Rewards card is targeted toward those with minimal credit history. It pays 1% cash back on all purchases and gives a 25% bonus if you pay your bill on time (totaling 1.25% cash back for that month). Aside from no annual fee, this card doesn’t have any foreign transaction fees, so it’s a good option for students studying abroad.
Bottom Line
Credit cards are good for a lot of things besides earning points for free business-class flights and stays at aspirational hotels. They often come with a number of lesser known perks, such as cell phone insurance, discounts at SoulCycle, annual Saks Fifth Avenue shopping credits and VIP event access. And sometimes, they can get you access to exclusive T-Swizzle swag.
While the exclusive album package will only be on sale until September 30, 2019, Taylor Swift’s partnership with Capital One will last multiple years, so there will likely be more cardmember-exclusive perks to come. If you want to sign up for one now to get access to the limited-edition perks, there are clearly so many options to choose from, you’re bound to find one that fits your overall spending needs.
Other ongoing Capital One cardholder-exclusive perks include access to exclusive restaurant reservations through Resy and special access to the James Beard Foundation’s 2019-2020 Taste America series. Additionally, Capital One cardholders have previously gotten special access to certain music festivals like the iHeartRadio Music Festival and JamFest at the March Madness Music Festival.
