Small Luxury Hotels (SLH) has announced changes to its Invited loyalty program. Unfortunately, like most changes to hotel loyalty programs, the changes mean removing benefits for members rather than adding new ones. Here’s what you need to know:
- New tier name: The program’s entry level tier is being renamed from ‘Invited’ to ‘Intrigued’
- Status will be based on number of nights rather than the number of stays a member completes
- Complimentary breakfast is now limited only to members in the top two program tiers
- Late check out will now only be available until 2 p.m., rather than 3 p.m.
These new changes will start on September 10, 2019. TPG reached out to Hyatt, who has a partnership with SLH, to find out if these changes would mean changes for World of Hyatt members. TPG was able to confirm with Hyatt that the changes to the SLH program will have no effect on World of Hyatt members who book SLH properties through Hyatt. So, if you’re a World of Hyatt member booking a SLH property through Hyatt, perks such as free breakfast will still be included, regardless of your status.
