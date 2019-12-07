Skip the line at Disney World, TPG launches new community and more
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
How to skip the line at Disney World’s newest attraction
Star Wars fans, you’ll be able to enjoy the newest attraction without sweating through one of the longest lines we’ve ever seen.
The government is changing rules for emotional support animals
This legislation is important for people who truly need them.
United converts elite upgrade system to PlusPoints
Here’s a detailed breakdown on how to use the new system.
Here’s why Norwegian’s new cruise ships will be much smaller
Among other things, smaller ships can travel to very different destinations.
TPG launches a new online community for women
Join us on Facebook here.
Which American Airlines expenses trigger the Amex airline fee credit?
Most expenses qualify, but some require a bit more work than others.
This is your last chance to get TPG’s hand-picked travel kit
Get the Grooming Globetrotter from Birchbox before it’s gone.
5 reasons why TSA PreCheck is still valuable today
You’ll still thank your lucky stars for this perk when you’re running late to the gate. And here’s what to do when your boarding pass isn’t marked correctly.
Here’s why Trump flies into London’s low-cost airport
Stansted (STN) is no stranger to the business of welcoming Air Force One and the U.S. presidents it transports.
New York’s no longer one of the world’s Top 10 tourist destinations
Believe it or not, none of the new Top 10 are in North or South America.
Featured photo by Summer Hull / The Points Guy.
