News

Skip the line at Disney World, TPG launches new community and more

Katherine Fan
Yesterday

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:

How to skip the line at Disney World’s newest attraction

(Photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy)
(Photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy)

Star Wars fans, you’ll be able to enjoy the newest attraction without sweating through one of the longest lines we’ve ever seen.

The government is changing rules for emotional support animals

(Photo by nadisja / Getty Images)
(Photo by nadisja / Getty Images)

This legislation is important for people who truly need them.

United converts elite upgrade system to PlusPoints

Here’s a detailed breakdown on how to use the new system.

Here’s why Norwegian’s new cruise ships will be much smaller

(Photo courtesy of Norwegian)
(Photo courtesy of Norwegian)

Among other things, smaller ships can travel to very different destinations.

TPG launches a new online community for women

Traveling together is much sweeter when your companion is free. (Photo by undrey/Getty Images)
Traveling together is much sweeter when your companion is free. (Photo by undrey/Getty Images)

Join us on Facebook here.

Which American Airlines expenses trigger the Amex airline fee credit?

(Photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy)
(Photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy)

Most expenses qualify, but some require a bit more work than others.

This is your last chance to get TPG’s hand-picked travel kit

(Photo courtesy Birchbox)
(Photo courtesy Birchbox)

Get the Grooming Globetrotter from Birchbox before it’s gone.

5 reasons why TSA PreCheck is still valuable today

PreCheck and CLEAR saved tons of time when changing terminals (Summer Hull / The Points Guy)
PreCheck and CLEAR saved tons of time when changing terminals (Summer Hull / The Points Guy)

You’ll still thank your lucky stars for this perk when you’re running late to the gate. And here’s what to do when your boarding pass isn’t marked correctly.

Here’s why Trump flies into London’s low-cost airport

Officials wait for US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump to disembark from Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, northeast of London on December 2, 2019, as they arrive ahead of the upcoming NATO alliance summit. - NATO marks its 70th birthday at a summit next week but the celebration could well turn into an arena of political combat between the alliance
(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Stansted (STN) is no stranger to the business of welcoming Air Force One and the U.S. presidents it transports.

New York’s no longer one of the world’s Top 10 tourist destinations

(Photo by Ben Smithson/The Points Guy)
(Photo by Ben Smithson/The Points Guy)

Believe it or not, none of the new Top 10 are in North or South America.

Featured photo by Summer Hull / The Points Guy.

Katherine Fan started out as a TPG reader in 2013, joining the editorial team as a contributor in 2015 and going full-time at the beginning of 2018. As Senior Travel Features Reporter, Katherine reports on aviation, points and miles, and travel news.
You might like
Flight of a lifetime: United sends some very deserving children to the North Pole
News
9h ago
Successfully completing a status challenge: AA Executive Platinum to Delta Platinum
News
11h ago
Deal alert: NYC to Puerto Rico for $104 round-trip
Deals
Yesterday
2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 24.49% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.