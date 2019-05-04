This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The revamped American Express® Gold Card has now been out for just over six months, and it has a very solid slot in my wallet. The old American Express Premier Rewards Gold Card was being overshadowed by some of the upgraded perks of the premium the Platinum Card® from American Express, in particular its 5x earning on airfare, so this update was much needed. The Amex Gold is now one of the best credit card options for dining purchases.
Now that the Amex Gold Card is offering 4x on dining and purchases at US supermarkets (up to $25,000; then 1x), it has fast become the best card for foodies. My wife and I each got this card along with the Platinum to pair them and help us earn enough points to take our dream flight in Singapore Airlines Suites. We haven’t decided which route yet, but it will probably be one of the longer ones to maximize our time in the air.
Now that we have had the card for half a year, what do our earnings look like, and how close are we to flying in Singapore Suites? Let’s take a look.
American Express Gold Card Earnings
My wife and I don’t have a complicated strategy for this card. If we buy food in the US, we use this card. Simple as that. We love to eat and experiment with new foods, so this card was a must-have. We even had In-N-Out Burger at our wedding, but unfortunately didn’t have this Gold Card in time to earn that savory 4 points per dollar.
It has also been our daily spending card for some time. However, we are transitioning away from this card for non-bonus category spending to the Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express. With that card, you earn 2x on all spending up to $50,000 per year; then 1x. If you are able to hold the Platinum, Gold and Blue Business Plus, you have the Amex trifecta for earning Membership Rewards.
But let’s get back to our earnings with the American Express Gold Card. I personally earned 66,876 Membership Rewards points (worth $1,337 according to TPG’s valuations). Not bad earning for roughly six months.
My wife earned just a bit less with hers: 56,223 Membership Rewards (worth $1,124) to date.
Together we earned just over 123,000 Membership Rewards points on our American Express Gold Cards in just over six months including the card’s generous 50,000-point welcome bonus after meeting minimum spend requirements (targeted offer; subject to change at anytime). So how close does that bring us to sitting in one of TPG’s favorite first-class products?
Booking Singapore Suites With American Express Membership Rewards
Well, we’re actually there if we can find saver award availability and want to take one of the shorter routes, such as Singapore to Shanghai, starting at 53,000 miles per person.
However, my wife and I want to enjoy a longer flight, so we will be saving our Membership Rewards for the Singapore to London route, which costs 125,000 miles per person at the saver level.
Bottom Line
My wife and I pride ourselves on traveling frugally to ensure we are stretching our dollars and points as far as possible. However, when I saw TPG himself review this incredible product, I made it a goal for my wife and I to enjoy this luxurious experience. The Amex Gold has been an instrumental product in getting us into the most luxurious product in the sky.
With some great bonus categories, the American Express Gold Card has a lot going for it. The card offers 4x points at restaurants worldwide, at US supermarkets (up to $25,000; then 1x), and 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through amextravel.com. It is currently offering a welcome bonus of 35,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months.
- Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
- Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shack locations. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required.
- $100 Airline Fee Credit: up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year for incidental fees at one selected qualifying airline.
- Choose to carry a balance with interest on eligible charges of $100 or more.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $250.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
