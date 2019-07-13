This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
You now have one more way to reach the dreamy destination of the Maldives: Singapore Airlines has launched Dreamliner service to the remote island. You can now book direct flights between Singapore (SIN) and Malé (MLE) onboard a Singapore Airlines Dreamliner.
The new service is being launched as a part of a new open skies agreement between the Maldives and Singapore, according to Simple Flying. The new agreement was signed on July 1, 2019.
