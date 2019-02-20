This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The car rental process is one of my least favorite parts of family travel. But, renting a car via Silvercar takes many of the pain points in the rental car process and reduces or eliminates them. With Silvercar, you will always get a silver Audi (ranging in size from a sedan, to convertible, to a legitimate full sized-SUV), high-quality car seats are included, at some airports they pick you up and drop you off in your rented car at the terminal, there aren’t overly massive charges if you don’t top off your fuel tank before return, the cars have Wi-Fi, etc. For these reasons, my family rents exclusively with Silvercar whenever we can.
The only issue with choosing Silvercar (other than a limited footprint) is that sometimes these Audi rentals naturally cost more than some cars at other car rental companies. There are discount codes and new customer incentives that help with the price, but right now there is also a Silvercar Amex Offer on select Amex card accounts.
Those who were targeted will see an Amex Offer for a one-time $100 statement credit by using their enrolled card to spend a minimum of $350+ in one or more transactions online at silvercar.com by 5/20/2019. If you aren’t familiar with Amex Offers, here is more info on how they work.
The terms of this offer indicate that the car rental needs to have ended by May 20 to count, but that multiple rentals can add up to the required $350.
Bottom Line
I had this Silvercar Amex Offer available on my American Express® Gold Card, but check all of your available American Express issued cards if you are interested in using this offer. A final note — the car rental coverage provided with my Amex Gold Card is not as good as with a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, so factor that in as well before deciding whether to use the offer to save $100 on upcoming Silvercar rentals.
H/T: Running for Miles
Featured image courtesy of Silvercar
