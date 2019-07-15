This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re not satisfied with this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals, we’re scouring online shopping portals today in search of the best deals. Rakuten (formerly Ebates) is running a “3x Cash Back” sale for the next three days, which also means you can earn 3x Amex Membership Rewards points on purchases.
Like dining programs, shopping portals are a great way to double-dip, and it’s always worth taking the extra few seconds to sign up and then click through for all your subsequent online shopping sprees.
It’s not just Ebates running promos to compete with Amazon over the next few days, other portals have bumped up rates too. For example, United’s portal is offering 8x miles on Adidas purchases, up from the normal 1x.
If you see a deal you like, don’t wait to book as supplies are limited and the deal won’t last long!
For a full list of increased offers from Rakuten/Ebates, click here. If you’re interested in earning other points or miles, use a shopping portal aggregator like Cash Back Monitor and search for you favorite store to see which portal has the best rates.
Here are some of the best deals from Ebates we’ve seen so far.
1. Get up to 9.0% cash back or 9x Amex points on Travelocity, Orbitz and CheapTickets purchases:
2. Get 20% Cash Back or 20x Amex points on Shoes.com purchases
3. Get 15% off your Aveda first order and 12% Cash Back or 12x Amex points (Must use promo code WELCOME15)
4. Get 9% Cash Back or 9x Amex points on purchases at Century 21
5. 9% Cash Back or 9x Amex points on Barneys New York purchases:
6. Get $30 back or 3,000 Amex points on your first HelloFresh purchase:
7. Get 14% back or 14x Amex points at Saks Fifth Avenue:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget, you can maximize your online purchases by using a card like the Chase Freedom Unlimited or Citi® Double Cash Card. For more information, see our list of the best credit cards for everyday spending.
Featured photo by Poike / Getty Images.
