Are you trying to earn some extra miles as summer travel heats up? Are you in need of a new iPhone to take pictures of that dream vacation? Well, Apple is partnering with several major shopping portals for a flash sale for one day only on July 22.
Here’s what you can get:
- United: Earn 8 miles per dollar at Apple (typically 1x)
- Alaska: Earn 6 miles per dollar at Apple (typically 1x)
- American: Earn 8 miles per dollar at Apple (typically 1x)
- Delta: Earn 4 miles per dollar at Apple (typically 1x)
- Southwest: Earn 4 miles per dollar at Apple (typically 1x)
Occasionally, Apple promotes elevated shopping portal rates. It appears that United and American have the best earn rates for this promotion. For instance, if you were interested in purchasing an Apple Watch Series 4, which starts at $399 through the AAdvantage Shopping portal, you would earn 3,192 AAdvantage miles, which is worth $45 according to TPG’s most recent valuations. While that isn’t huge, it can build your balance towards some killer redemptions down the line.
Some restrictions on what you can purchase do apply — gift cards, gift wrap, Bose products, Apple Developer Programs and shipping are ineligible to earn miles.
Select shopping portals are also running deals where you can earn additional bonus miles for hitting certain spend thresholds. This would be stackable with the increased rates from Apple. For instance, United MileagePlus shopping will give you a bonus 2,500 miles if you spend $600 or more through its portal.
Whenever you make large electronic purchases, be sure to use a credit card with purchase protection and extended warranty benefits. Benefits vary from card to card, so you may have success getting compensated if your product gets damaged or destroyed during the coverage period as opposed to after. TPG staffers have had success getting their Apple products covered through credit card protections.
Solid options for straight points or cash back earning when shopping online include the Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card for 3% back on online purchases, up to $2,500 each quarter in choice category, then 1% (which can go up to 5.25% if you have Bank of America Preferred Rewards elite status). The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express will earn 2x Membership Rewards on all purchases up to $50,000 each year; then 1x. While The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 1.5% cash back (or 1.5x Ultimate Rewards points) on purchases.
The promo could be an easy way to rack up points, but don’t sit on the deals as they’ll be gone tomorrow!
