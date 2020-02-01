On board the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl-bound 777
This Sunday, Feb. 2, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. While the Chiefs are the designated “home” team, both groups needed to fly down to South Florida for this weekend’s festivities. And, for the 49ers, that meant a long journey from San Jose, California.
The team chartered N2749U for the occasion, a brand-new United 777-300ER with 60 lie-flat Polaris business seats, 24 recliners in Premium Plus and two large cabins of economy, with a total of 266 seats in a 3-4-3 configuration.
United marked the occasion with an event at San Jose International Airport (SJC), ahead of last week’s departure.
Cheerleaders lined a long staircase up to the 777-300ER, posing with crew members before the team arrived.
Then, it was time for the players to board, along with staff and other guests.
Although the cabin was likely in tiptop shape — this is a brand-new 777 after all — the airline spruced things up a bit more, adding 49ers flags, banners and other memorabilia.
The plane departed San Jose at 11 a.m. last Sunday, Jan. 26, arriving in Miami a bit over four hours later.
The 49ers needed more seats to get staff members and their guests out to Miami as well, so the team chartered a second widebody, N213UA, a 777-200 configured for domestic service, to get the rest of the group to MIA this past Thursday.
United also flew the Kansas City Chiefs to Miami, reportedly using a Boeing 777 as well — with far less fanfare, it seems.
A number of U.S. airlines also added service between Miami and both Kansas City and San Francisco for Florida-bound fans, along with upgraded service between MIA and hub cities around the United States, to accommodate Super Bowl attendees traveling from elsewhere in the U.S. and beyond.
Featured photo courtesy of United Airlines.
