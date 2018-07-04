See if You Can Save Up To $100 on Amazon Using One Amex Membership Reward Point
Check to see if your Amazon account is eligible to save 20%, up to $100, by using as few as one Amex Membership Reward point. This deal is even valid on third-party gift cards such as Whole Foods, Starbucks, Nordstrom, Southwest Airlines, and more…
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
This promo is now working for those who have already used it, but it does not seem to be working on Amazon gift cards anymore. It is still working on other gift cards.
Amazon is ramping up to their annual Prime Day with some early deals, and one of them is really good! Right now you can save up to $100 on Amazon using as few as one Amex Membership Reward point if your account is included in this promotion, which you can check here. With this promo you save 20% on orders sold by Amazon if you use one Amex Membership Reward point from cards such as The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express or The Platinum Card® from American Express. This includes third party gift cards such as Whole Foods, Starbucks, Nordstrom, Southwest Airlines, and plenty more! The information for the Amex EveryDay card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
It also worked for me on Amazon gift cards when I had another third party gift card of $100+ in my cart. It does not seem to work on Amazon gift cards without another $100+ of eligible items in your cart.
If you don’t need gift cards, you could of course pick up real items sold by Amazon instead. The terms indicate that the promotion ends when Amazon elects to end the promotion, so I’d get on this ASAP if you know what you want. You will have to be sure to pay with an Amex credit card that earns Membership Rewards and select at least one Membership Reward point to use towards the purchase in order to get the discount. Even though it defaulted on my account to paying exclusively with points, I would be sure and change that and only use one point since the rate of return for using Amex points to pay at Amazon is not typically very great. That said, I’ll happily trade one Amex Membership Reward point to save 20% on Amazon, up to $100!
Below is an example of how the promotion can easily save you 20% ($40) on a $200 Whole Foods gift card.
Terms and Conditions:
- Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time.
- Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com (Look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.
- Offer does not apply to digital content.
- Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted promotional items.
- Offer may not be combined with other offers.
- The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $100.
- Offer applies only to the purchase of items made with a Membership Rewards eligible American Express Card, where Membership Rewards points are used for at least a portion of the purchase and the promotion code is activated.
- Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.
- Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.
- This promotion starts at 12:00 am PST on July 2nd, 2018 and ends when Amazon elects to end the promotion.
- If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.
- Promotional discount may not be redeemed for Amazon.com Gift Cards or third-party gift cards.
- If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.
Thanks to Doctor of Credit for spotting this great deal.
