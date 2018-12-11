This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you haven’t booked your family’s 2018 – 2019 ski trips yet, it’s time to get serious. Luckily for those who aren’t fully booked for the season, Amex Offers may work to save you a few bucks should Aspen Snowmass be on your ski agenda. There is a brand new Amex Offer available on some American Express Cards that will provide a $75 statement credit or 7,500 bonus Membership Rewards points with $300 in one or more eligible transactions at Aspen Snowmass. The offer for $75 or 7,500 bonus points varies by eligible card, but if you have the 7,500 point offer available, I would choose that version as TPG values 7,500 Amex Membership Rewards points at $150!
Eligible charges that count toward the necessary $300 in cumulative spending include lift tickets, equipment rentals or ski lessons booked directly at Aspen Snowmass Mountains or online at AspenSnowmass.com by March 8, 2019. Hitting that $300 should come quickly as adult lift tickets start at about $179 on peak days (if you don’t have an IKON Pass), and group child ski lessons start at $230 per day. The good news is that Aspen Snowmass has one of the best ski schools in the country with a fun Treehouse Adventure Center, so you can feel pretty good about where your money is going.
Should this new Amex offer be the catalyst for a family trip to Aspen Snowmass, I recommend using 35,000 Marriott Rewards points per night or a Marriott 35k certificate to stay at the slope-side Westin Snowmass. Marriott 35k certificates are available each year with the following cards:
- Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express
- Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express
- Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card
- Marriott Rewards Business Premier Plus Credit Card
Using 35k Marriott Rewards points per night during the ski season when paid rates are over $500+ per night is a tremendous use of points.
If you are interested in this Amex Offer, be sure to check your Amex account to see if your card has the offer attached — if so click “Add to Card” immediately as these offers can disappear if you haven’t added them to account. Examples of eligible cards include:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
- American Express® Gold Card
If Aspen Snowmass isn’t on your family’s wish list for this ski season, here are tips for using miles and points to visit a whole host of winter resorts throughout Colorado and beyond.
