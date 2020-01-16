Book by Friday to save 20% on United Economy Plus upgrades
Now through Friday (Jan. 17), United Airlines is offering flyers an opportunity to save 20% on Economy Plus upgrades. Simply attach your MileagePlus number — it’s free to join — and enter code LEGROOM20 at checkout. This particular offer is valid for travel between Jan. 22 and Feb. 13.
The easiest way to select an Economy Plus seat is to open the seat map during or after booking, review pricing by hovering over the seat you’d like, and clicking to make your selection. You’ll see an opportunity to enter promo code LEGROOM20 when you click to make your purchase on United.com or on the airline’s mobile app.
Note that basic economy tickets are not eligible for Economy Plus upgrades.
Additionally, the discount is not available on flights to or from the following markets: Acapulco (ACA), Antigua (ANU), Aruba (AUA), Bermuda (BDA), Bonaire (BON), Aguadilla (BQN), Belize (BZE), Cancun (CUN), Cozumel (CZM), Grand Cayman (GCM), Guatemala City (GUA), Havana (HAV), Honolulu (HNL), Huatulco (HUX), Hilo (ITO), Kona (KOA), Lihue (LIH), Liberia (LIR), Montego Bay (MBJ), Melbourne (MEL), Managua (MGA), Merida (MID), Mazatlan (MZT), Nassau (NAS), Oaxaca (OAX), Maui (OGG), Providenciales (PLS), Puerto Plata (POP), Port of Spain (POS), Panamá City (PTY), Punta Cana (PUJ), Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Roatán (RTB), San Salvador (SAL), San Pedro Sula (SAP), Santo Domingo (SDQ), Cabo San Lucas (SJD), San José (SJO), San Juan (SJU), St. Kitts (SKB), Santiago (STI), St. Thomas (STT), St. Maarten (SXM), Sydney (SYD), Tegucigalpa (TGU), St. Lucia (UVF), Villahermosa (VSA), Ixtapa (ZIH) and Manzanillo (ZLO).
United Premier Gold, Platinum, 1K and Global Services members can select Economy Plus seats free of charge at booking, so the discount won’t help most elites. Also note that Premier Silver flyers can select these seats for free at check-in, so it could pay to wait until 24 hours before departure for entry-level elites, as well.
