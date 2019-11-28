Save 20% and get $30 back on Rakuten purchases
It’s almost Black Friday and to celebrate, Rakuten is offering shoppers 20% off and up to $30 back on purchases made on Rakuten.com.
In order to get in on this deal, shoppers will need to shop through Rakuten — not the retailer — and use the code THANKS20. The 20% discount is capped at $60 and to get the $30 back in Rakuten points, you will need to spend $100+ and pay with a Mastercard, such as the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®.
The promotion is valid today through Nov. 29 at 11:59 EST. Here are some products that make for a great deal, however, be sure to browse for yourself as there are hundreds of products.
SAMSONITE 2 PIECE EXPANDABLE SPINNER LUGGAGE SET:
$219.99 $104
APPLE AIRPODS 2ND GENERATION:
$149.99 $120
IROBOT ROOMBA 960 ROBOT VACUUM WITH WIFI:
$978.60 $320
Featured photo by Popartic/Getty Images.
