This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
San Francisco will see an influx of new European carriers next year, with LOT Polish Airlines the latest to land in the California city.
The Star Alliance carrier will begin new service between its Warsaw (WAW) base and San Francisco (SFO) on Aug. 5, SFGate reported and the airport confirmed Monday. The new route will operate four days a week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday — with a Boeing 787 aircraft.
LOT joins Alitalia in announcing new service to San Francisco in the past week. Last week, the Italian carrier unveiled plans to add service between Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and San Francisco on June 1.
Both announcements followed Icelandair’s disclosure that it will end flights to San Francisco in January. The Icelandic carrier cited “commercial reasons,” as well as the ongoing impact of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, for the move.
Related: Icelandair axes Kansas City, San Francisco routes
“We are thrilled that LOT Polish Airlines has chosen SFO for their nonstop flights to Warsaw,” SFO airport director Ivar Satero said in a statement. “This move reinforces SFO as the international gateway of choice for the San Francisco Bay Area.”
With LOT’s new route, San Francisco will boast nonstops to 19 cities in Europe next summer, according to Diio by Cirium schedules. United Airlines, which operates a large hub at the Bay Area airport, operates six of those routes.
LOT was not immediately available to comment on the new route.
Featured image by Rod Dermo / Planespotters.net.
Related: Get the latest airline news delivered right to your in-box with the TPG newsletter
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.