This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For years, New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has been talking up plans to replace the MetroCard — an often-buggy, anything-but-modern payment card used at fare gates throughout NYC and the surrounding areas. Finally, a new contactless-payment solution has begun popping up, and smart wallet platforms have been working hard to help get the word out.
Related: The Best Cards for Travel Purchases
This week, Samsung Pay added a new “Tap&Pay” feature, matching the functionality already available with Google Pay and Apple’s Wallet app. Now, once you select a default card, you can pay the fare just by tapping your device. You don’t need to turn on your screen or authenticate the transaction as you would in a store.
It won’t just work in New York City, of course — soon, contactless-payment fare gates around the country should support Tap&Pay, and you can already use it in Portland, Oregon, too.
Best yet, you can add a wide variety of cards to Samsung Pay — the service is compatible with cards issued by 2,000+ banks and credit unions, but whenever you’re taking the subway, be sure that you’re using a card that offers a high return on travel purchases, as train fares typically code as travel.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.