Samsung Pay Now Offering Cash Back at Retailers Including Hotels.com
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Samsung Pay, the mobile wallet developed for the electronics giant’s smartphones, will begin offering cash-back rewards for users who shop at select retailers, including Walmart and Groupon.
Most of the retailers Samsung has partnered with so far are offering cash back in the range of 5%, according to Android Police. The full list of initial partners includes 1-800-Flowers, Asos, Booking.com, Boxed, Cheapoair, Drizly, eBags, eBay, Etsy, Hotels.com, HotelStorm, Jet, Overstock and SeatGeek.
Samsung says cash back will be awarded on the entire purchase less shipping and taxes. Some limited product exclusions apply.
Nana Murugesan, Samsung’s vice president and general manager of services and new business, explained how the cash-back program works:
“In the new Cash Back section of the Samsung Pay app’s home screen, users will find a range of exclusive offers from leading retailers. When they click on the offer they want and complete a purchase through the participating merchant, the user will receive a percentage back on their purchase which they can then spend toward a purchase — anywhere they use Samsung Pay. The app is now a cash register, a marketplace, and a piggybank.”
The feature began rolling out this week in updates to the Samsung Pay app.
Any cash back you earn by using Samsung Pay at checkout would be on top of any rewards you receive from the credit card linked to your mobile wallet account. There aren’t many credit cards that offer bonus category rewards for spending at the retailers announced so far in the partnership, which means in most cases you’d be adding typically 1 point or 1%-2% cash back using your preferred credit card on top of the Samsung Pay reward.
One intriguing option, though, is using your Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card to earn 10x miles back when booking and paying via Hotels.com/venture through Jan. 31, 2020, while also enjoying the cash-back bonus by conducting the transaction via Samsung Pay.
And, although the rotating categories on the Chase Freedom currently don’t align with any of the Samsung Pay partners, in the past it’s offered 5% cash back on spending on mobile wallet purchases (up to $1,500 each quarter you activate).
One thing to keep in mind: Since the cash back remains on your Samsung Pay app, the only way to redeem it is through another purchase with the app.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Miles are now transferrable to over a dozen airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 12 leading travel loyalty programs
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Named ‘The Best Travel Card' by CNBC, 2018
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.