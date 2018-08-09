This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
At a special media event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn today, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy S9+’s even larger sibling.
The company’s flagship device last made travel news back in 2016, when the Galaxy Note 7 repeatedly overheated and caught fire — sometimes on commercial airliners — due to a faulty battery. That particular model ultimately faced a global recall and was banned entirely by many major airlines around the world.
With that episode now a distant memory, Samsung’s back at it with what’s quite possibly the most impressive smartphone I’ve ever seen.
My favorite feature is the new selfie shutter option supported by the updated S Pen. The pen connects via Bluetooth, letting you tap a button to take a picture, advance slides during a presentation, pause and play videos and more.
When it comes time to take a selfie, you can set the phone down on a surface rather than holding it up, letting you fit more into the shot. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display is large enough that you should be able to clearly see your framing and exposure even from a distance.
The rear-facing camera is far more powerful, of course. In addition to a wide and telephone lens, the wide lens also comes with a dual aperture — f/2.4 and f/1.5 — ensuring crisp photos in both bright and dim light.
Another nifty feature is Samsung’s Flaw Detection, which sends an alert to the photographer if something doesn’t seem quite right — a subject with closed eyes, for example — letting you know if another snap might be required.
You’ll also have access to Samsung’s Scene Optimizer, which automatically applies one of 20 categories, adjusting white balance, saturation and more to match the scene.
Finally, the device sports a relatively massive 4,000mAh battery, which Samsung says will get you through a full day of heavy use.
The Note 9 will be available beginning August 24, priced at $1,000 for a device with 128GB of storage or $1,250 for a 512GB version. You’ll also soon be able to add a 512GB microSD card, for a grand total of 1 terabyte of storage — that’s at least several busy vacations worth of high-res photos and video.
When you’re ready to buy, be sure to use a card that offers cell phone protection, such as the Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card or Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.