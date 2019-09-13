This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s time for a shopping spree.
Saks Fifth Avenue is having a 20% off sale on all Tumi products, which means that carry-on spinner you’ve had your eye on is finally a little more within reach. There’s a host of items available for a discounted rate, ranging from card cases and wallets to luggage tags, backpacks and more, so you’ll want to act sooner rather than later as many items are likely to sell out. Just keep in mind that clothing is still full price.
Here are a few things that caught our attention:
19 Degree Aluminum International Carry-On
It’s functional, sleek and stylish, and you’ll definitely stand out in a crowd with this spinner. Originally retailing for $995, you can get it on sale for $796.
A backpack named after the language that will impress airline employees is a backpack we can get behind. It’s on sale for $340, down from $425.
Alpha Leather Portfolio Briefcase
Another great option for business trips, this slim leather briefcase can be yours for $520 (originally $650).
These are just a few Tumi products ono sale now, and there’s definitely something for every type of traveler on the digital racks. The best part is that if you have The Platinum Card® from American Express and haven’t used your Saks credit yet, you can get another $50 off your purchase.
As a reminder, cardholders receive a $100 credit for Saks every year — $50 between January and June, and another $50 between July and December. You don’t have to apply any special codes, either. Just enroll your card through your American Express account, and use it to pay for your new Tumi swag. The $50 will automatically be deducted as a statement credit. Of course, you can apply this to any item(s) at Saks, even if you’re not in the market for a new Tumi tote.
If you don’t have the Platinum card, we still have good news for you. Virtually all American Express cardholders are eligible for a complimentary ShopRunner membership. ShopRunner partners with retailers so you get complimentary expedited shipping from hundreds of retailers, including (you guessed it!) Saks Fifth Avenue. It usually costs $79 per year, but you’ll get it for free if you have:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- American Express® Gold Card
- The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
- The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
- Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
The information for the Amex EveryDay, Amex EveryDay Preferred, Blue Cash Everyday has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Between the Tumi sale, $50 credit and ShopRunner access, you could really be looking at some major savings and shopping perks from an otherwise pretty pricey retailer … if you play your cards right, of course.
